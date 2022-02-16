ALBANY, NY – The BU women were in the state’s capital to take on the Great Danes who are currently the #2 team in the America East standings.

Right from the jump, it was all UA. The Great Danes never trailed, or were tied, in this one as they led wire-to-wire.

Birna Benonysdottir led BU with 14 points along with 7 rebounds, while Hayley Moore knocked down 3-of-5 from beyond the arc en route to an 11-point outing.

But, the Danes had 3 players score in double figures, and saw 9 players net at least 2 points.

UAlbany picks up the win, 61-48. That’s now 8-consecutive losses for BU.

The Bearcats will attempt to halt the 8-game skid when they return home on Saturday to host UMass Lowell at 2 PM.