U-E Tigers were all offense in 4-0 win over Binghamton Patriots

ENDICOTT, NY – Over at Ty Cobb Stadium, Union-Endicott taking on Binghamton.

Early on, Colin Smith with a beautiful chip pass over the defender for Jacob Waibel.

Waibel beats his man, dekes the keeper, and buries the game’s opening goal. 1-0 U-E.

Moments later, Waibel again with a ton of green in front of him.

Until Sam Lamuraglia dives in to break up the play.

At least initially.

It’s kicked away by Kristopher Delzie but as I was trying to give Lamuraglia his due credit, Owen Moretin fires one in for U-E.

Can’t see it, but the Tigers go up 2-0.

Delzie played very well in this game for Binghamton, making several big stops to keep the Patriots in it.

But, the Tigers kept the attack coming.

Here’s Waibel again.

Only this time, he finishes the job.

Lot of ground to cover, but he boots it home for his 2nd of the game. 3-0 Tigers.

U-E would net another one in the 2nd half as they win it, 4-0.