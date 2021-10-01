U-E Tigers upset top Class B team in the state, M-E Spartans, with 8-0 win

ENDICOTT, NY – Week 4 of the high school football season kicked off tonight, with plenty of state-ranked teams in action.

However, only three games this weekend feature state-ranked squads facing one-another, and only one of those games was played tonight.

So, let’s head over to Ty Cobb Stadium for what was slated to be the game of the week in Section IV.

And it lived up to the hype as the top team in the state in Class B, Maine-Endwell, was on the road to take on Class A’s #24 Union-Endicott.

2nd half action and we are still scoreless.

Max Sementelli looking down field.

But, it’s picked off by M-E’s Anthony Policare.

Spartans take over but the drive stalls.

Next U-E drive. The give is to Nick Lang.

He’s able to get the edge and muscles his way for extra yards through a few Spartans.

Few plays later, Sementelli looking for an option, and his best one is to tuck it and take it himself.

Picks up the 1st down to keep the drive going.

Same drive now in the 4th.

Again, Lang on the sweep and he’s into the end zone for the game’s 1st score. 6-0 Tigers.

They go for two, and what a night for Lang.

Makes the catch and it’s 8-0 U-E.

Spartans forced to punt and needing a stop here on 3rd and long.

But, Rocco Spinelli gets enough for the 1st down to keep the clock moving.

Union-Endicott knocks off the top team in the state by a final of 8-0.