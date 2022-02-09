JOHNSON CITY, NY – JC hosted Union-Endicott.

First quarter, Precious Gabriel can’t finish the lay in. Ball comes loose, and Marisa Smith collects it, drives, and goes off the glass for two.

Then, Emma Phelan finds Madison Garey beyond the arc. And she buries the three from the wing.

More from Smith here as she brings down the rebound, gets the put back, and gets the call. Strong start for JC.

But, here come the Tigers. Ball’s worked to the corner for Jaiden Williams, and nothing but net from the junior.

More perimeter work here for U-E as Alison DiPietro launches a three from the far wing. Splash down.

Taking it inside now. And tick-tack-toe as Allison Stank gets the bucket and one.

U-E surges ahead in the end to win, 73-58.