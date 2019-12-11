U-E Tigers tame Binghamton Patriots 59-53

BINGHAMTON – Now, over to Binghamton High School for some girls basketball.

The host Patriots taking on Union-Endicott.

That’s Layla McKeiver who gets to the loose ball and picks up the basket.

Then, quickly down the other way, Xaneya Thomas takes it all the way in for two.

Aisha Aziz Gower carries down the floor.

A beautiful dish through the paint to Olivia Ackerson.

And Ackerson gets the finish.

Down the other way now and Kadeijjah Clemons knocks down a three pointer.

She led all scorers with 22 points.

But, the Tigers went back on the attack.

LadieJocelynn Shabazz with a strong take, draws the foul, and knocks it in off the glass.

Bank’s working overtime around the holidays.

Loose ball, and again, Shabazz to the hoop for the bucket.

She led U-E with 14.

In the end, the Tigers came away with the win, 59-53.