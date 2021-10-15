U-E Tigers roll past Elmira Express 41-14

ENDICOTT, NY – Over to Ty Cobb Stadium where Class Double-A’s #19 Elmira took on Class A’s #16 Union-Endicott.

13-0 Tigers at this point. Max Sementelli and U-E driving.

He sends one over the middle and Nick Lang lays out to make the diving grab.

He’s having a monster season.

Later in the drive, Sementelli rolls out to his right and just takes it in for the score himself.

A 5-yard tuck-and-run. The 2-point conversion put U-E up 21-0.

Before the half, Sementelli not done.

He’s going deep down field for Elijah Brown-Kendrick. Beautiful ball.

Sementelli feeling it tonight.

A 33-yard toss and catch for the touchdown. 29-0 U-E.

As for the Elmira offense, well, the U-E defense pretty much derailed the Express all night.

Behind 6 total TD’s from Sementelli, Union-Endicott keeps their impressive season going as they roll past Elmira, 41-14.