U-E Tigers knock off Vestal Golden Bears 60-41

VESTAL, NY – Over to Vestal High School where the Golden Bears took on the Union-Endicott Tigers.

Dezia Becker cross court for LJ Shabazz.

Her three won’t go but this is what teammates are for.

Ashley Scott grabs what turned into a lob pass and gets the basket.

Ball is shoveled along for Becker, and give her all three of those.

The junior drills the trey.

Then, more from Scott.

She gets the ball in the paint and goes off the glass for two.

Golden Bears working the ball around, eventually to Maddie Donlin.

To the paint, and Kareem with the hook shot! Donlin gets it to go.

Donlin dishing it out this time.

She finds Hailey O’Donnell and she knocks down the jumper.

But, this was U-E’s game.

Shabazz over to Layla McKeiver.

She loses the ball but it rolls right to Scott. Just like they drew it up!

And now McKeiver to Sabrina Evans and she hits the little bunny.

Tigers roared in this one as they get the win, 60-41.