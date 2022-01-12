ENDICOTT, NY – Class A’s #11 Union-Endicott taking on Maine-Endwell.

Opening quarter, NIck Lang moving up court. Pulls up at the free throw line and sinks it.

Later, Kristian Oliver kicks it out to Mekai Lindsey. Lindsey from right on the three point line, banks home the bucket.

Spartans up to the challenge in this one. That pass is stolen by Gabe Thompson. Bounce pass to Dom L’Amoreaux.

Great control in the air and is able to get the finish.

Then, Thompson again. This time he finds Matt Perez. Splits the defenders, draws the foul, and one.

M-E working in the paint now. Jack Hopko spins and puts it up for two. L’Amoreaux led the way for M-E with a game high 23 points.

But, that wasn’t enough. Demetri Diamantakos in the corner for three, got it.

Long cross court pass by Rocco Spinelli connects to Larry Morse. And Morse with a nice Euro step through the D and finishes.

Behind 18 from Lindsey, U-E is able to hold off M-E, 61-53.