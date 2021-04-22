U-E Tigers hang on to defeat S.V. Sabers 1-0

ENDICOTT, NY – We move outdoors for some girls soccer at Ty Cobb Stadium.

Union-Endicott hosting Susquehanna Valley.

Some early chances for both teams.

SV’s Morgan Hoffman curls around the ball and gets a shot on goal.

But, Kayla Wycoff is there to make the grabbing stop.

Down the other way, Layla McKeiver trying to track down the loose ball.

But, heads up play by SV keeper Emma Binde to come out for it and take away a scoring chance.

Big play here as Madison Andrews has a breakaway for the Sabers.

Wycoff comes out to try and play the ball, but only makes contact with Andrews.

She’s the last defender, and took away a scoring opportunity, so Wycoff receives a red card and her night was done.

U-E turned to Chloe Brown as their new keeper, and she didn’t disappoint.

Brown would turn away every Sabers shot she faced.

And midway through the 2nd half, the Tigers offense finally broke through.

Emily Marco with the lead pass to McKeiver, and the senior buries what would become the game-winner on Senior Night.

A tightly-contested game all the way through, and Union-Endicott would hang on and win this one by a 1-0 final.