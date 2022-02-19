ELMIRA, NY – Union-Endicott taking on #19 Corning.

Final seconds of regulation, Corning down four.

Isaiah Henderson made two of his three free throws, and off the missed 3rd, Landen Burch tips it in at the buzzer to tie the game at 53 to send it to overtime.

One OT wasn’t enough. Here in a 2nd overtime,

Mekai Lindsey pulls up at the free throw line and gets the roll.

Then, Kristian Oliver spinning in the paint, puts it up, and gets it to drop.

Final seconds of double OT, Jackson Casey for the win, no!

This was an instant classic as the Hawks and Tigers battled back and forth all game long.

And in the end, the Tigers that come out on top, 67-66.