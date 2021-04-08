U-E Tigers down Binghamton Patriots in straight sets 3-0

ENDICOTT, NY – Back this way, some evening volleyball as Union-Endicott hosted Binghamton.

After U-E took the first set, the Tigers continued their attack in the 2nd.

Perfectly placed serve from Jaimie Issac results in an ace for U-E.

Binghamton trying to keep pace.

Ball’s kept alive and set for Lauren Abbott who picks up the kill.

Then, off a U-E serve, it’s popped over the net by Niah Reeves for another kill.

Goes off the finger tips of Sabrina Evans.

Good sequence here.

A diving save by Sam Stanton and then whacked over by Kamilah Wimberly for the Patriots.

However, it would be U-E’s Kendal Phinney who would pick up a point for her team with the kill there.

Tigers would win the 2nd set on an outstanding dive by Emma Madigan.

Tigers took it 25-10.

As far as the match goes, Union-Endicott would finish it off in the 3rd to win in straight sets, 3-0.