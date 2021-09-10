U-E Tigers dominate in win over J.C. Wildcats 72-8

ENDICOTT, NY – Scooting on over to Ty Cobb Stadium where Union-Endicott met up with Johnson City.

Before we got to that show though, late 2nd. U-E up 30-0.

Max Sementelli going deep for Elijah Kendrick, and he connects.

Slips a tackle, and he’s off!

But, the touchdown waved off on a penalty for that hit you saw on the left part of your screen. Catch was good though.

So, later in the drive, if it worked once, why not twice.

Kendrick with a great grab in the end zone for the score. U-E extends their lead to 36-0.

3rd quarter, Sementelli looking end zone for Jaheim Jackson, and say it with me now, you got Mossed!

Fitting that #84 does it.

Jackson with an incredible catch and the Tigers just pouring it on.

That TD grab made it 43-0 Tigers.

U-E with an utterly dominating win as they roll over JC, 72-8.