U-E Tigers defeat JC Wildcats in girls soccer, 5-0

ENDICOTT, NY – Now, over to Ty Cobb Stadium for Union-Endicott and Johnson City.
U-E’s Emily Marco flying down field.
Initial save made, and I know you can’t see it, but trust me, Layla McKeiver was on the other side to tap it in for the goal.
1-0 Tigers.
More from U-E, Natalie Decker in the box to McKeiver and she scores going across her body.
Make it 2-0 U-E.
McKeiver and the Tigers back on the prowl again.
This time, using her speed, creates space, and snipes it under the crossbar.
3-0 Tigers.
Union-Endicott would go on to win it, 5-0.