U-E Tigers defeat JC Wildcats in girls soccer, 5-0

ENDICOTT, NY – Now, over to Ty Cobb Stadium for Union-Endicott and Johnson City.

U-E’s Emily Marco flying down field.

Initial save made, and I know you can’t see it, but trust me, Layla McKeiver was on the other side to tap it in for the goal.

1-0 Tigers.

More from U-E, Natalie Decker in the box to McKeiver and she scores going across her body.

Make it 2-0 U-E.

McKeiver and the Tigers back on the prowl again.

This time, using her speed, creates space, and snipes it under the crossbar.

3-0 Tigers.

Union-Endicott would go on to win it, 5-0.