ENDICOTT, NY – Over to Union-Endicott for some boy’s basketball. Class A’s #15 U-E taking on Susquehanna Valley.

Early second quarter, Tigers up and hungry for more. Mekai Lindsey threading the needle to Noah Ausby. Ausby with patience and then the finish.

Luke Pylypciw in the corner.

Kicks it back out to Cal Macahlek and he drains the long three from the wing.

SV trying to keep pace. Nicholas Stilloe is going to take it in and the finger roll finish.

Then, in transition, Sebastian McNamee to Kaylab Smith. Gets the lay up to fall.

At the tail end of the half, MacNamee knocks down the floater to try and give the Sabers some sort of momentum.

But, this one was dominated all game by U-E. Big rejection there by Lindsey.

The Tigers stay perfect and move to 7-0 this season with a convincing 75-37 home win over SV.