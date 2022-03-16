Ending tonight with some NFL news, and a day after seeing Johnson City native DaQuan Jones sign with the Buffalo Bills, another local NFL star made his decision on his next team.

Union-Endicott and Syracuse University product Chandler Jones signed a 3-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders.

This move was a must for the Raiders as their rivals across the division continued to build their organization to compete with Kansas City.

Having spent the last 6 seasons in Arizona, Jones will make the short trip to Vegas and join the AFC West, arguably the most intriguing division in football in the upcoming 2022 season.

Jones will have a chance to boost his career 107-and-a-half sack numbers against the likes of Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and now Russell Wilson.

Jones’ deal is worth roughly $51-million dollars.