Lastly, if you’ve been watching us over the last couple of years, you’ve heard me say the name Emily Mackay before.

The Union-Endicott grad is a 2-time All-American and has competed in 4 NCAA Championships between cross country and track.

Well, she’s at it again, this time, at the NCAA Indoor Championships.

Mackay is getting ready to compete in the mile and 3-thousand meter races down at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Mackay has a chance to potentially become a 4-time All-American if she can crack the top 16 in both events.

The mile prelims will be Friday at 8. If she advances to the finals in the mile, she will run that at 8 on Saturday, and then an hour later, run in the 3-thousand finals at 9.

You can see both races on ESPN3.