U-E falls to Carthage in Class A Regional 38-14

VESTAL, N.Y. – Following Tioga’s win, the Union-Endicott Tigers tried to advance to the semifinals as well.

However, they ran into a juggernaut of a team in Carthage.

First quarter, Fombo Azah, a member of the all-name team, finds his way into the endzone from three yards out.

Comets up 7-0.

U-E trying to get the offense going.

Zach Pilarcek with a bullet, but right to Thomas Albreight.

Carthage takes over, and it’s time to Fombo.

Fombo Azah scores again, this time a 20-yard run, and Carthage is up by two scores.

The Tigers defense was tremendous in the first half, coming up with big stops and big hits.

They were able to create turnovers, but unfortunately, the offense just couldn’t string anything together.

U-E got a couple touchdowns in the second half, but it wasn’t enough.

Carthage ends U-E’s season in the Class A regional round by a final of 38-14.