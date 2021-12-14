ENDICOTT, NY – We head over to Union-Endicott High School as the Tigers took on the Elmira Express.

First quarter action. Larry Morse tip toeing the baseline.

Good vision to find Noah Ausby in the lane.

Easy left-handed floater drops in.

A scramble for the ball here.

Da’mon Jackson lead pass to Seth Myles.

Myles going up, and throwing down. Love a good dunk.

More from Myles here.

Just glides through the Tigers defense and scores with ease.

U-E would begin to take control.

Football pass to Nick Lang, one-touch to Morse, and the second time is how you finish.

More from Morse. Gets the pass from Mekai Lindsey. Another simple, low-risk shot.

Morse would finish with sixteen points.

That would be one shy of the game-high mark set by Lindsey as he netted seventeen.

U-E defends their home court as they take care of Elmira, 72-55.