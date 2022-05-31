

A lot of games coming up this weekend, but on Wednesday we have the beginning of the New York state boys lacrosse tournament.

Two local Section IV champions are playing the subregional round up at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

First up, the Class C game at 5:30. Maine-Endwell looks to advance to the regionals as they’ll battle the Section 3 champions, Westhill.

Westhill comes into this game ranked 8th in the state in Class C, while M-E is only one back at 9.

That one will be followed up at roughly 7:30 and it will be the Class D subregionals.

The Section IV champs, Chenango Forks, will take on the Section 3 winners, Lafayette.

Forks is the #2 team in Class D in the state, with Lafayette ranked 11th.

Should both Forks and M-E win Wednesday, they would then move on to play the Section 10 champs in the state regionals.

That would come Saturday at Potsdam High School, with the Class D game at 12:30 and the Class C game at 3.