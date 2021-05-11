Two Owego Free Academy seniors sign National Letters of Intent to make their college commitments official

OWEGO, NY – Earlier Tuesday, two Owego Free Academy seniors signed their National Letters of Intent, making their college commitments official.

Evee Coleman and Ashleigh Gault inked their names to continue their academic and athletic careers.

Coleman, a 2-time all-state player, will be attending Binghamton University and joining the Bearcats women’s basketball team.

Meanwhile, Gault, who won 2 individual section championships this year, will be heading to Adelphi University, and will swim for the Panthers.

Both Coleman and Gault expressed their excitement about heading off to their respective schools, and gave a lot of credit to the one that helped get them there.

“My teammates, all the people supporting me. Everything that I learned here, I’m definitely going to bring there when it comes to communication, just spacing, everything that I’ve learned from high school and travel, and everything that I’ve done so far,” Coleman says.

“Owego is honestly such a great place to grow up. I’ve been swimming in the same pool since I was 5. So, I’m excited to take the skills that I’ve learned here, and apply it to my college career,” said Gault.

Coleman is planning on studying Biology at BU, with future plans to become a physical therapist.

Meanwhile, Gault will be majoring in Social Work with a minor in Political Science, with an international focus.