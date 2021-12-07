BINGHAMTON, NY – While we still get to enjoy some college and pro football for another month or two, our high school seasons have come to an end, a great ending at that.

Three state champions from Section IV, something that had never been done in the section.

On Tuesday, the celebration continued for one of those championship teams.

Chenango Forks is coming off their 2nd-straight state title, and seventh in program history, after a 21-0 win over Schuylerville in the Class C championship last Friday.

The victory spurred Broome County Executive Jason Garnar to come out to the high school Tuesday and add to their celebration.

Garnar presented the team with a proclamation declaring Tuesday, December 7, 2021 Chenango Forks Football Day in Broome County, complete with a banner for the school to display.

The team has seen an outpouring of support all season, and that has grown even more since the win.

“It’s been unbelievable. I mean, it wasn’t even an hour after we won and we already had escorts from fire trucks. Everybody from the community popped out. It was just awesome,” says OL/DL Tyler Hayes.

“Oh, it’s Forks. So they pretty much love us and our football team. So, it’s just been like, I don’t know, it feels like everyone’s together right now and just having a good time,” RB/LB Dubbs Haqq said.

“It’s just, it’s overwhelming. Like I said, people are so happy for us. And we always say, we’re all in this together, it takes a community and stuff. That’s exactly it. We’ve had so much support. It’s so great to be a part of and we’re just so, we’re so grateful,” Coach Dave Hogan said.

While Forks was celebrated today, it’s likely we’ll see Garnar extend the same celebratory ceremony to Maine-Endwell in the coming days.