Trojans win convincingly in battle with Warriors 55-14

BINGHAMTON – The C.V. girl’s taking on the Greene Trojans.

First quarter, Greene on the attack.

Emma Smith drives in down the left side and touches it in off the backboard.

Maddy Rice moves it back to Smith here and a similar result, only from the right side.

Kylee Peck moving up court, nice feed to Olivia Kennedy who gets the lay in.

More from Kennedy as she knocks down the mid range jumper.

She finished with 10 points.

Speaking of points, they were hard to come by for the Warriors in this one.

But, Tessa McEnaney buries a three from the far wing.

And then, Emily Goodstal goes high off the glass for two.

She led C.V. with 7 points.

Behind a big night from Emma Smith, totaling 20 points, Greene takes this one in commanding fashion, 55-14.