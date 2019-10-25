Trojans upset Eagles in Quarterfinals 1-0

In the Class C bracket, it’s the top team and six-time defending section champs, Whitney Point, taking on the last team to win the section title before Point’s run of dominance, Greene.

First half, Eagles with a penalty stroke and Brenna Bough is denied by Brooke Austin.

That would be a theme in this one.

Other side of the field, Greene corner.

Jess Unkel’s shot is stopped by Emma Morgan.

Then, Olivia Kennedy gets the same treatment.

But, the rebound goes back to Kennedy, and she blasts it right to the back of the cage.

The Trojans are out in front early 1-0.

Looking to add to it here is Unkel with a penalty stroke attempt.

But, Morgan keeping Point in this one with an enormous stop.

However, between Austin and the Trojans stifling defense all afternoon, there was nothing doing for the Eagles offensively.

Greene stuns the five-time defending state champs in the quarterfinals as the Trojans upset WhitneyPoint, 1-0.

Now, it’s on to the section semis where Greene will face 4th-seeded Marathon next Tuesday at 3:30 pm.