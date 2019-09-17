Trojans top Golden Bears in shootout 6-4

VESTAL, N.Y. – Now for some field hockey over at Dick Hoover Stadium.

Vestal playing host to Greene.

Midway through the first half, Jess Unkel whacks one towards goal.

In front is Alex Brown, and she gets just enough on it to tip it into the goal.

Greene goes out 1-0.

Time winding down in the half, Vestal’s Kaitlyn Worobey takes a shot.

Initial save is made but the ball springs free in front, and Alyssa Newman just taps it on home.

Golden Bears tie it up heading into halftime.

Second half, and things got interesting.

A Vestal corner, Worobey sends a seeing-eye shot that makes it’s way through everyone and in.

The Golden Bears grab the lead with just 5:41 left to play.

However, Greene’s not going down without a fight.

A Trojans corner now, Madison Rice to Selena Emery.

A beautiful re-direct in front by Rice gets this one tied up at 2 with 3:44 to go.

This one wouldn’t be settled in regulation or in a first overtime.

2nd OT now and Vestal is awarded a corner with no time on the clock.

However, great defense by Greene leads to a shootout.

Four out of five Trojans netted goals, and ultimately, Greene gets the win over Vestal in a shootout 6-4.