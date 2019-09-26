Trojans defeat Black Knights 7-0

GREENE, N.Y. – Windsor playing host to #18 Greene.

First half, Alex Brown finds Madison Rice in front.

Miranda Bickham makes a great stop on her shot.

But, Olivia Kennedy whacks the rebound home out of mid-air.

Greene out in front 1-0.

Windsor’s best chance of the first half here.

Anna Finn trying to poke the ball into the goal.

However, a combination of Selena Emery and Brooke Austin keep it out.

A little bit later on, here comes Kennedy again.

She weaves through the D and blasts home her second goal of the game.

2-0 Trojans.

A few minutes later, Kennedy connects with Jess Unkel on the far side.

Unkel feeds it back to Kennedy, and she walks right in for her third goal of the half.

Kennedy’s hat trick put Greene up 3-0 by halftime.

Kennedy would finish with four goals as Greene runs away with a 7-0 win.