Top 25 Podcast: The art of blocking with Aaron Taylor

This photo provided by CBS Sports shows CBS Sports college football analyst Aaron Taylor. On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, former Notre Dame All-America offensive lineman and current CBS Sports analyst Aaron Taylor joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the art of blocking. (John P. Filo/CBS Sports via AP)

It all starts up front.

On the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast, former Notre Dame All-America offensive lineman and current CBS Sports analyst Aaron Taylor joins AP’s Ralph Russo to talk about the art of blocking. One of the founders of the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the team with the best offensive line in college football, Taylor discusses which teams will enter the 2019 season with a chance to win the award. Plus, why teams such as Oklahoma, Georgia and Oregon have been so good at recruiting and developing talented offensive lineman.

Taylor also gives his assessment of Notre Dame with the Fighting Irish coming off a playoff appearance and whether anyone can break the Alabama-Clemson monopoly at the top of college football?

