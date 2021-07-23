Top 10 picks in the 2021 NHL Draft include many Michigan Wolverines

Round 1 of the 2021 NHL Draft has wrapped up, and it was a huge night for the Michigan Wolverines.

The Buffalo Sabres held the top pick for the 2nd time in 3 years, and with it, chose Michigan defenseman Owen Power.

The Seattle Kraken were able to add to their roster by selecting another Wolverine in Center Matthew Beniers with the 2nd overall pick.

Then, with the 4th pick, the New Jersey Devils took future Michigan defender Luke Hughes, who will join his older brother Jack in Jersey.

And then with the 5th pick, the Columbus Blue Jackets picked, you guessed it, a Michigan player.

Kent Johnson, a center, heading to Columbus.

Michigan became the 1st school to have 4 players selected inside the top 10 in draft history.

The big elephant in the room all night was whether or not Jack Eichel was going to get traded, with many thinking it would be to the Rangers.

But, instead, all the teams in the mix made their own draft selections.

However, there were some big names moved today including Seth Jones, Rasmus Ristolainen, Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Pavel Buchnevich, and Jake Bean.