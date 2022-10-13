NEW YORK, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Tonight’s Yankees-Guardians ALDS Game 2 has been postponed by Major League Baseball due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather in the New York City area.

The game will now be played tomorrow, October 14th, at 1:07 p.m.

With the rainout, the teams could now play four days in a row.

Games 3 and 4 are scheduled to be played in Cleveland this weekend, and if necessary, Game 5 will be played Monday night at Yankee Stadium.

Nestor Cortes Jr. (12-4) is still expected to take the mound tomorrow for the Yankees against Guardians’ ace Shane Bieber (13-8).

Tomorrow’s game will air on TBS.