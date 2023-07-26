BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Earlier this week, a familiar name in local basketball returned when former Binghamton University Men’s Basketball Coach, Tommy Dempsey, was named the new Head Coach of the Seton Catholic Boys Varsity Basketball team.

Dempsey spent 9 seasons as the Head Coach of the Bearcats from 2012 through the end of the 2021 season.

Dempsey enters his new position with 16 years of experience as a head coach at the division 1 level, with a handful of coaching awards and experience of coaching players that would go on to play professionally.

On Wednesday, NewsChannel 34 spoke with Dempsey about his excitement as he takes over as the Head Coach of the Seton Catholic Saints.

“It’s really exciting just to get back in the gym and blow the whistle again and be working with young people,” Dempsey said. “It’s something that you miss, when you get out of the coaching profession after you’ve been in it your whole life, there’s certainly a void in your life.”

Taking over a program in the middle of the summer means we are just a few months away from the start of the season.

For Dempsey, he is looking forward to beginning the work with his team and building towards the start of the season that is not too far away.

“Get the kids in for some open gyms and some workouts,” Dempsey said. “Just try to get them moving and for me to get a feel, not only for their basketball skills but who they are as people. I mean, so much of it, the basketball skills are gonna be what the basketball skills are but how you reach young people can go a long way in determining how successful you are in the winter.”

This new job is special for Dempsey, 1 of his sons already played for the program and he says that more of his children will be playing for the program in the next few years.

While Dempsey explained that the chance to coach his children was not the only reason he wanted the job, it played a factor as he talked about why he wanted the job with Seton.

“We really knew the program well, I have 2 younger boys that are going to be coming through the program during the next 5 years,” Dempsey said. “So, the familiarity and the opportunity were too much to pass up.”

Dempsey also talked about what it would be like to coach his children.

“Coaching your kids is special,” Dempsey said. “It’s an opportunity to spend a lot of time with them and it’s an opportunity to be around them pretty much every day in a different environment outside of the home.”

Still a few months before basketball season, the Saints will begin the regular season in December.