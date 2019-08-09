Tom Lehman added to 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open field

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – We’re now just four days away from the beginning of Dick’s Sporting Goods Open week.

As work continues to be done around En-Joie, the field list continues to go through changes as well.

On Thursday, the tournament added yet another big name to the field list.

Tournament Director John Karedes announced that the Dick’s Open is adding Tom Lehman to their participants this year.

Lehman is a three time Ryder Cup winner and the 2006 Ryder Cup captain.

He won both the 1996 Open Championship and Tour Championship.

He is also a three-time PGA Tour Champions major winner.

Lehman is also the only player in golf history to have won the Player of the Year award at all three PGA Tour levels.

As yet another big player announcement comes down, Karedes explains how they were able to get Lehman to make his return to Endicott.

“Just our schedules haven’t meshed up the last couple years. He’s from Minnesota, and normally the event prior to our event has been the 3M Championship. The 3M Championship moved to the PGA Tour this year, the 3M Open. So, he didn’t have that event maybe to tucker him out a couple of weeks before us. So, we’re just so glad that it was able to work into his schedule, and we’re looking forward to having Tom back here for the first time in a few years,” Karedes says.

As the tournament continues to grow stronger, Karedes believes that adds value to whoever is crowned champion next week.

“I truly think that they kind of feed off each other when they’re looking at the schedules. If you’re going to win a tournament, you want to beat the best. This field is the best of the best. So, whoever end sup as our 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open champion next Sunday truly can say that he beat the best of the best here at En-Joie.”

With the opening round of the 2019 Dick’s Sporting Goods Open just a week away, the final field list will be announced Friday evening.