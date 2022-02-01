TAMPA, FL – This is a day that millions of people across the country, and fans of 30 NFL franchises, have been waiting for.

It’s also a day that millions more, and fans of two particular NFL teams, including myself, have been dreading.

After initial reports surfaced over the weekend, things were made official on Tuesday as after 22 seasons, the GOAT is heading for greener pastures.

Legendary quarterback Tom Brady announced he was walking away from football after spending twenty years in New England, and the last two in Tampa.

Fittingly, he does it on the anniversary date of two of his seven Super Bowl wins.

There’s so much that could be said about Brady and the incomparable career that he’s had.

Going from being the 199th pick in the 2000 draft to capturing seven Super Bowl rings, becoming the winningest QB in regular season and postseason history, to holding nearly every conceivable passing record.

But, for fans like me, who spent the majority of their lives in New England, watching this guy come out of nowhere and lead the Patriots to six championships and nine total Super Bowl appearances, this day is hard to swallow.

This is me back in 2001 with my dad after one of my Pop Warner games in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

When this was taken, people had no idea who Tom Brady was, before he got his shot to prove himself.

Now, kids playing in Pop Warner leagues everywhere want to BE Tom Brady.

As I think back on the last twenty-plus years of football, I’m flooded with memories shared with family and friends that all revolve around Brady.

As much as it stung when he left New England, at least for me, he was never the enemy and I wanted him to succeed in Tampa.

In his career, he’s accomplished pretty much everything possible.

But, there’s one more thing left for him to do to make it complete, sign that one-day contract and retire the right way, where it all began, as a Patriot.

It’s been an incredible ride, and we’ll never see anything like this ever again, so I hope everyone looks back and appreciates the greatness we’ve been lucky to witness for so long.