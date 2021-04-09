Tioga Tigers top Groton Indians 37-14

TIOGA CENTER, NY – Big shout-out to our Elmira sister station, WETM, for this one.

Tioga hosting Groton.

1st quarter, very first play from scrimmage for the Tigers.

Emmett Wood on the carry and say goodbye.

Down the sideline he goes for an 85-yard touchdown run.

7-0 Tioga early.

Later in the 1st, Groton’s Kalib Manning handling the kick return duties, and he takes his job very seriously.

Manning off to the races as he matches Wood’s distance of 85 yards on the kick return score.

10-8 Tioga.

Tioga with it again and they go back to what works.

The give to Wood as he follows his blockers for a 37-yard TD run.

Wood with 4 touchdowns in the first half.

His offensive output helped Tioga move to 4-0 as they take this one, 37-14.