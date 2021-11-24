Tioga Tigers prepare to face Oakfield-Alabama/Elba in the Class D semifinals on Friday afternoon

TIOGA CENTER, NY – In Class D, the Tioga Tigers are eyeing a return to the title game for the first time in six years.

Tioga is coming off a convincing 50-12 win over Dolgeville this past Friday in the regional round.

Emmett Wood led the charge for the Tigers as he tallied four touchdowns, with the defense shutting down the Blue Devils offense.

So many things went right for Tioga, but as is the case with any time, there’s always room for improvement.

Despite tremendous blocking up front for Tioga, the Tigers did get flagged for some holding calls, something that head coach Nick Aiello would like to see get cleaned up heading into the next round.

“Just take a look at the film. I mean, if we’re getting called for holds like that we’ve got to make sure we’re not getting hands outside and things like that. Just too many penalties, and in big game it will kill you. You can’t have 100 yards in penalties in a big game. We were just lucky enough to really, kind of, do what we wanted on offense tonight to punch it in the end zone. But, in a big tight game, those penalties will kill you. So, we’ve got to clean those up,” he said.

Aiello and his Tigers have the first game of the weekend at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.

Tioga and Oakfield-Alabama/Elba of Section V kick off Friday afternoon at 3 PM.

O-A/E is coming off a tightly contested 28-22 win over Randolph, and according to Aiello, have a strong offensive line and good running backs.

The winner heads to the Class D state championship game the following Friday.

If that is to be Tioga, it would be the Tigers first trip to the Carrier Dome for the title game since 2015, which happens to be the last time they won a state championship.