Tioga Tigers plow their way on the ground to a 49-6 win over Oakfield-Alabama/Elba

SYRACUSE, NY – With snow falling throughout, top-ranked Tioga met #2 Oakfield-Alabama/Elba of Section V for a trip to the Class D title game.

1st drive of the game for Tioga, ball at the 1 and who else but Emmett Wood.

An easy score for Wood and the Tigers are up 7-0 early.

2nd quarter now, the give is to Wood again, and just plows his way through arm tackles to score.

A 10-yard rushing touchdown and Tioga takes a 14-0 lead.

And if it’s working, why change it?

Wood to the outside and again, shows off the strength and speed as he’s in for his 3rd TD of the game.

Tigers now up 21-0.

O-A/E desperate for a score. 4th and goal at the 5.

QB keep by Bodie Hyde is denied by Isaac Peterson, who sniffs it out and makes the touchdown-saving tackle.

Down at the other end, early 3rd, and Peterson gets rewarded for his defensive efforts with a 4-yard touchdown.

Tigers go up 28-0 and just kept scoring.

However, their defense was buzzing as well.

The Tigers swarmed to the ball and only allowed 1 score in this one.

The Tigers punch their ticket to the Carrier Dome for the 1st time in six years as they dominate O-A/E, 49-6.

After the win, Wood and head coach Nick Aiello described how special this win was for them and the team.

“It’s awesome. I mean, I’ve already lost this game 3 times. I wasn’t doing it again. All of our seniors knew what it took to get it done tonight. And we just got it done,” said Wood.

“We’ve been in this position quite a bit. Just haven’t been able to punch through since 2015. We’ve had our shots at it, and we did it today. I can’t be more proud of my boys for the way they’ve worked, really all the way through that spring season until today. This is right where they wanted to be. They were ready for the moment. They capitalized. So, now it’s on to the dome and see if we can close the deal,” Coach Nick Aiello says.

The Tigers will have their hands full in the title game as they draw Moriah of Section VII, who has appeared in the last two state final games.

The Class D state championship game will be next Friday at 12 PM inside the Carrier Dome.