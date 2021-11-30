Tioga Tigers look to close out perfect season with state title victory over Moriah

TIOGA CENTER, NY – Championship week is upon us for high school football, and Section IV is well represented.

Three area teams will compete inside the Carrier Dome this coming weekend in hopes of bringing a state championship back to their school.

The first team to take that challenge on comes Friday at noon in Class D.

The top-ranked Tioga Tigers are looking to close out a perfect season with a state title.

But, they’re going to have to go through a team that has been there the last three years now in Moriah.

Tioga took care of business last week in the semifinals against Oakfield-Alabama/Elba 49-6.

Meanwhile, Moriah got past Greenwich 28-14.

The Tigers are back in the state title game for the first time since 2015 when they won their first and only state championship.

Moriah is in search of the first state title in program history, having fallen in the finals the last 2 years to Clymer/Sherman/Panama, the same C/S/P team that has knocked Tioga out of the state semis the last two years.

Senior captain Emmett Wood was a part of those teams that came up short in the past.

But, he and his teammates made sure that didn’t happen again this time around.

With emotions sure to be welling up inside as he prepares for the game of his life, Wood is just trying to look at it as another business trip.

“I don’t know. I’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. But, it’s just another game until it’s over. So, we just have to get it done,” he said.

Wood is technically right. It is just another game.

But, there’s no denying the excitement and nerves that are still inevitable with this particular one.

But, it can be easy to see why he would say that when his team has been steamrolling opponents all season.

Tioga heads into the title game averaging just about 49 points per game for the season, and 49 exactly over their last three games.

Moriah? 38.4 through their ten-game season, but only 23.3 during their playoff run.

Despite the dominance, both Wood and Tioga Head Coach Nick Aiello still aren’t sold this team has played their best game yet.

“I don’t think so,” Wood says. “I think you’ll see that next week. I mean, we’re just getting faster every week. We’re smaller than every team. That’s obvious. It doesn’t obviously matter though. We’re just firing off the ball harder than everyone else, getting it done.”

“I don’t know. We’ve got one more game. I guess we’ll find out. These guys have just put themselves in position to get what they want. They talk about taking it when it’s right in front of them and not letting go. So, I think that’s their mentality and we’ll see what happens next week,” said Head Coach Nick Aiello.

We will indeed see what happens, but you don’t have to wait until next week because we are just days away from Tioga and Moriah squaring off in the Class D state championship.

Kick off between the Tigers and the Vikings is Friday at noon in the Carrier Dome.