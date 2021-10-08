Tioga Tigers cruise by Newark Valley Cardinals 46-15

TIOGA, NY – The only head-to-head game between 2 state-ranked teams tonight.

#1 Tioga hosting #15 Newark Valley.

Opening drive for the Tigers, and Emmett Wood going to work.

Still as untouchable as ever.

Making it look easy as he jets into the end zone for the touchdown.

Moving ahead to the 2nd.

Wood with 2 scores already, but you know that’s not enough.

Look like he might be brought down but nope. Wood another TD.

Not a lot went right for Newark Valley in this one.

But, Max Flesher providing a spark here for the Cardinals.

Able to take the kick off back for a touchdown, and Newark Valley is on the board.

But, this is Emmett Wood’s world, we’re just living in it.

Wood tallies 5 touchdowns in this one.

Tioga showing why they’re the top team in the state as they cruise past Newark Valley, 46-15.