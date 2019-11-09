Tioga takes down Walton in Section IV Class D Final 44-36

JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. – Now to Wildcat Stadium where Walton looked to win the section title for the first time since 2010, while Tioga has won 7 of the last 8.

Opening drive for Walton, and the big man, Kaylieb Stanton rumbling his way into the end zone.

Warriors up 8-0 early on.

But, the Tigers answer right back.

The give is to Emmett Wood up the gut, and no one’s catching him.

Wood scores and Tioga’s on the board.

Now an 8-6 Walton lead.

Warriors back at it.

Nick Lamoreaux up the middle.

He breaks free, and he’s in for the score.

Walton up 16-14.

This was a tremendous back-and-forth game all the way through.

But, Tioga would stick to what they know and get the job done.

Tioga goes on to win the Class D section title, 44-36.

The Tigers will represent Section IV in the state playoffs beginning next Friday.

Tioga will take on the Section III rep at 5:00 pm in Vestal.