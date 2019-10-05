Tioga takes care of Groton 55-14

TIOGA, N.Y. – The top team in Class D, Tioga, taking on Groton.
Tioga not messing around.
Right out of the gate.
Emmett Wood punches one in on a strong run.
And get used to seeing this guy.
Next drive for the Tigers.
Hand off to Wood again, and he’s gone.
Runs through a couple arm tackles and down the sideline.
No one is going to catch him Another Tioga touchdown.
And how about an encore?
Wood again on the carry and he had a nose for the end zone tonight.
His third TD of the game, and the Tigers would keep adding on.
Tioga improves to 5-0 on the season as they take care of Groton, 55-14.