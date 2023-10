TIOGA CENTER, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Tioga Football team showed why they are undefeated this year with a 56-0 win over Bainbridge-Guilford on Thursday night.

The Tigers offense was rolling early, with Caden Bellis and Valentino Rossi connecting for a 99-yard touchdown in the first quarter to make the score 14-0 at the time.

Watch the highlights above!