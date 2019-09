Tioga edges Newark Valley 24-20

Final game of the evening to check out.

Tioga taking on Newark Valley at Haggerty Field.

1ST QUARTER, TIOGA DOWN 7-0, WHEN BRADY WORTHING ROLLS OUT ON THE BOOTLEG AND WORTHING DECIDES TO KEEP IT AND HEADS UP FIELD FOR A TIGERS FIRST DOWN.THAT SETS UP THIS RUN BY EMMETT WOOD, HE TAKES IT 15 YARDS FOR THE TOUCHDOWN, A NICE HARD RUN THERE, THAT TIES IT AT 7.

NEWARK VALLEY ANSWERS RIGHT BACK, MIKE WANDELL AIRING IT OUT DEEP AND COMPLETE TO JAKE ARMSTRONG WHO MAKES THE CATCH. THAT WOULD LEAD TO A NEWARK VALLEY TOUCHDOWN.

BUT TIOGA COMES BACK TO WIN THIS ONE 24-20, THE TIGERS ARE NOW 2-0 THIS SEASON.