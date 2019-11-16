Tioga breezes by Frankfurt-Schuyler 43-20 to advance to the semifinals

VESTAL, N.Y. – The night began with the Class D game, featuring the top team in the state, Tioga, facing #12 Frankfurt-Schuyler.

First quarter, and get used to this guy.

Emmett Wood on the carry and he finds the end zone.

Tioga up 7-0 early.

But, just moments later, the stadium lights suddenly went out, suspending the game.

After about 15 minutes, the lights came back on, and Tioga picked up right where they left off.

It’s Wood again on the carry.

Busts it out and takes off down the sideline.

64 yards later and he’s back in the end zone.

Tigers up 14-0 in the first.

Early second now, Brady Worthing connects with Derrick Gage for the 8 yard touchdown pass.

Make it a 21-0 Tigers lead.

After Frankfurt scored to make it 21-6, Wood decided to pad the lead a little more.

Wood jets to the end zone on a 29-yard score. 29-6.

And then David Mac Whinnie getting his turn in the spotlight.

A 9 yard touchdown tote makes it 37-6.

The defense also came to play in this one, flying around the field making plays all night.

Tioga wins it, 43-20.

After piling up nearly 300 yards and three scores, and being named the game’s MVP, Wood spoke about how the Tigers can keep things rolling next week in the semifinals.

“We just have to keep our front line going, so we can keep it rolling on offense. And then, defensively, I think we just need to be able to stop their pass game. We’ll be fine,” he said.

The Tigers will face Clymer/Sherman/Panama next in the semifinals.

Clymer ended Tioga’s season a year ago in blowout fashion 54-19, en route to a state championship.

The Tigers will have their shot at redemption a week from tonight up at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.