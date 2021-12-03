Tioga blanks Moriah 27-0 to win the Section IV Class D state championship

SYRACUSE, NY – This one was for the Class D state championship as #1 Tioga took on #2 Moriah.

Last minute of the 1st.

Tioga at their own 25. But, no problem for Caden Bellis.

The QB keep works to perfection as the sophomore scampers 75 yards to the house.

Tigers strike first. 7-0. But that would be the last score for awhile.

To the 4th we go. Tioga ball at their own 48.

Bellis rolls out and hits Gavin Godfrey in the flat, and the senior does the rest.

Speeds up field, slips a couple of tackles, and finds his way into the end zone.

Extra point no good. 13-0

The defense stepped up and kept giving the offense the ball back.

And that gave Emmett Wood a chance to score in the dome.

That one comes from six yards out to make it 21-0.

And he’d score again to seal the deal.

For the first time since 2015, Tioga is the Class D state champion as they win, 27-0.

After getting his medal and a chance to celebrate with his teammates, Godfrey explained what it’s like to go out on top as a senior.

“It’s something I’ll remember forever, that’s for sure. It’s just crazy. I mean, I remember the 2015 people winning it and they came home and it was the craziest thing in the world. Now I get to experience it. It’s really something special,” he says.

This is the second state title for Tioga, and as Godfrey said, they’ll have a chance to experience all the celebrating that comes with it.