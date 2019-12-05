Tigers top Wolverines 66-56

ENDICOTT, NY – Now to the high school level and the first basketball game of the season.

Union-Endicott playing host to Waverly.

Early on, Nick Van Fossen kicks it out to Mekhi Belcher.

One dribble in and drains the long two for the first basket of the year.

Then, Ray Lipinski going to work down low.

Grabs the rebound off the miss, and then gets the put back, all with the hair flowing in the wind.

Here, ball’s worked to Van Fossen in the corner, and he knocks it down the three no problem.

Going the other way, pass connects with the big man, Scott Woodring.

He powers his way to the basket for two.

Woodring goes 6’8″.

He’d finish with 24.

Nice crossover by Ryan Lambert.

He then finds Jalen McCarty behind the arc.

Give him all three of those.

Final seconds of the quarter, Tigers ball.

Belcher gets it on the wing, and that’s money.

A buzzer beater for Belcher.

He finished with 11, one of four Tigers in double figures, as U-E wins it, 66-55.