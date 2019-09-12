Tigers tame Wildcats 4-0

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Final stop of the night was at Ty Cobb Stadium.

Union-Endicott hosting Johnson City in the 2019 bug bowl.

1-0 U-E in the second half and they had some great chances to add to that lead.

Kevin Luong crosses it for Dontai’ Greenwood.

Greenwood tries to tuck it inside the post but a nice kick save by Max Shelestovsky.

Later, Greenwood at it again.

A couple nice moves, gets a good look at goal, but he skies it wide trying to go over the keeper.

However, the Tigers would break through again.

Jason Moretin puts a shot on.

Save is made, but he can’t hold on and Noah Lavelle makes him pay.

He’s there to send it home and extend the Tigers lead to 2-0.

Lavelle’s not done yet.

He dekes out Shelestovsky and pounds it into the back of the net.

U-E takes a commanding 3-0 lead late in the game.

The Tigers would go on to take this one, 4-0.