Tigers take Section IV Class A Final over Golden Bears 39-6

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Union-Endicott hosting Vestal.

Vestal looking to repeat as section champs, while U-E striving for their 6th title in 8 years.

Early on, Zach Pilarcek with a laser to Nick Coletti from five yards out.

Tiger strike first in this one.

Later on, still in the first.

Pilarcek drops back and lobs it down field for Jedon Janneh from about 24 yards out.

Tigers up 12-0.

Then, how about this, don’t see kickers getting any love at the high school level.

Well, change that now because here’s Quinlan Ingraham.

The lefty swings and drills a 42-yard field goal!

What a boot!

15-0 Tigers, and they would not let up.

U-E runs away with this one, 39-6.

The Tigers are on to the state playoffs.

U-E will face the Section III champ next Friday night at 8:00 pm at Vestal’s Dick Hoover Stadium.