Tigers surge back to take fourth set in 3-1 match victory over Black Knights

WINDSOR, NY – Let’s finish this evening with a terrific volleyball match between two of the areas best.

Windsor hosting Union-Endicott.

After U-E took the first set, the Tigers still on the attack in the 2nd.

Sabrina Evans rising up and delivering a big time hit for the kill.

Then, ball’s worked outside to Elena Pasquale, and she puts it just inside the back line for the kill.

Tigers would take the 2nd set, 25-19.

Windsor not going down without a fight though.

Karissa Decosse picking up a kill for the Black Knights early in the 3rd.

Later, that’s Haley Kohlbach on the serve for Windsor and absolutely perfect placement to pick up the service ace.

The Black Knights would battle back to take the 3rd set in a tight one, 25-22.

However, the Tigers would surge back and take the 4th set, 25-18, to give U-E the 3-1 match win.