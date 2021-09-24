Tigers stay perfect on the year with 20-13 comeback win over Golden Bears

ENDICOTT, NY – Over to Dick Hoover Stadium for a great rivalry game as the Vestal Golden Bears squared off with the Union-Endicott Tigers.

This just before that half time show.

4th and goal for U-E and they get stuffed by the Vestal defense.

13-6 Golden Bears going into the locker room.

Many great opportunities for Vestal to put this one away.

That includes a great grab here by Jack Gannon, who goes up to get it.

But, nothing would come from that drive.

Then, tight game still.

U-E’s Max Sementelli looking deep down field.

But, it’s picked off by Conner Osman. But, again, no points from this.

They let U-E hang around and the Tigers made them pay.

Sementelli connecting with Dominic Nixon, and he wins the battle for the ball.

Then, next play to start the 4th.

Sementelli hooking up with Jaheim Jackson, and Jackson finds pay dirt. Tigers for 6. That made it 13-12 Vestal.

In the final minutes, U-E would come back to win by a final of 20-13, staying perfect on the year.