Tigers roar back to beat Golden Bears in five sets 3-2

VESTAL, N.Y. – Class A final.

Vestal looking for it’s first title since 2016, taking on the back-to-back defending champs, Union-Endicott.

Early on, it was all Vestal.

Tiniira Tubo with the kill.

Then, this is outstanding.

Check out the hustle from the Bears.

The Carden twins, Melissa and Megan, keeping that ball up, and ultimately giving Vestal the point.

Golden Bears took the first game, 25-20.

They kept things rolling, taking the second 25-17.

Vestal looking like they are on their way to a sweep.

But, hold up, here come the Tigers.

Big time kill here from Elena Pasquale.

U-E takes game three, 26-24.

Then, Pasquale again with a thunderous spike there.

Tigers tie the match up at two with a 25-23 win in the 4th game.

A decisive 5th and you know where this is heading.

A complete momentum shift and the Tigers could feel it.

One point to go, Emma Madigan finishes it off with a service ace and it’s time to celebrate.

The Tigers come roaring back and complete the sectional three-peat.

U-E stuns Vestal in five sets, 3-2.

Tigers head coach Paige Franey gave a ton of credit to the Golden Bears afterwards.

But, she knew the tide would turn for U-E, and she could not be more proud of the heart her team showed.

“I think the turning point was actually after we won the third game. I just went over and I said, if that doesn’t prove to you that you can beat this team, I don’t know what does. I could feel a shift, and they played with confidence. I just said to them, it’s the team that’s going to attack the most at the ball, that’s not going to be afraid to go out there and win. And they’re just going to go hard. I can’t say enough about Vestal’s team because they push, and it’s always good rivalries. You know, I just, the confidence that they had in such a young group, I’m so proud of them,” Franey says.

U-E now has 10 days until their regional round game in the state tournament.

They’ll face either the Section I or Section IX champ on Saturday, November 16 in Corning.