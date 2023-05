HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Union-Endicott Baseball team lost Game 1 of the Class A championship series to Horseheads 5-1.

The Tigers only run came on a solo home run from Aiden Huften in the top of the seventh.

Game 2 is scheduled for Wednesday at Union-Endicott High School.

