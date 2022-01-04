VESTAL, NY – On to a big time rivalry game as Vestal hosted the #12 team in Class A, Union-Endicott.

Second quarter, Vestal in front.

Ryan Cordi finds Nic DiRado. Quick release, and DiRado drains the three.

Jalan Johnson looking for DiRado.

Keeps away from the defender and back to Johnson who unloads a deep three and gives a little love to the camera.

More from Johnson. Like Spencer, I don’t know how you cover this kid. He can knock down shots all over the floor.

Same goes for DiRado, as he continued to make it rain from beyond the arc.

Things looked very good for awhile as Vestal led by as many as nineteen points.

But, U-E showing why they’re a ranked team.

Nick Lang to Larry Morse for the bucket there.

The Tigers came storming back to take the lead in the final seconds as U-E escapes with a 61-60 road win.